AMELS unveils a new Custom Luxury Yacht: the AMELS 60

Dutch luxury yacht builder AMELS has recently added a new member to its semi-custom Limited Editions yacht series. Called the AMELS 60, this stunning vessel follows on the same principle as other custom yachts from Amels, having the same stylish exterior design and impressive naval architecture with a completely custom interior.

In fact, each new owner can bring his very own interior designer to create the yacht of their dreams. The exterior design of the AMELS 60 was created by the renowned Monaco based yacht designer Espen Øino and the naval architecture was made in house by AMELS together with its mother company Damen. Espen Øino and AMELS are actually on their second collaboration and things are looking great so far.

The yacht boasts a spacious sundeck which can also take the role of a helipad. The foredeck can hold two 9 meter tenders. The interior for the very first vessel, which is under construction and will be ready to launch sometime in 2022, features an efficient and ergonomic layout.

The interior design comes with large open vistas to give a feeling of wider and brighter spaces. The decor is modern and blends together various textures and fabrics to create a different atmosphere depending on the space you’re in.

The AMELS 60 is powered by a hybrid system with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) filters which reduce the emissions from the generators. The yacht comes with a full electric mode for getting in and out of harbors or more strict areas. In terms of performance, the vessel can reach a maximum speed of 15.5 knots, with an eco cruising speed of 13 knots and a max range of 4,500 nautical miles.