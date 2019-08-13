fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

AMELS unveils a new Custom Luxury Yacht: the AMELS 60

Amels 60 Yacht 5

Dutch luxury yacht builder AMELS has recently added a new member to its semi-custom Limited Editions yacht series. Called the AMELS 60, this stunning vessel follows on the same principle as other custom yachts from Amels, having the same stylish exterior design and impressive naval architecture with a completely custom interior.

In fact, each new owner can bring his very own interior designer to create the yacht of their dreams. The exterior design of the AMELS 60 was created by the renowned Monaco based yacht designer Espen Øino and the naval architecture was made in house by AMELS together with its mother company Damen. Espen Øino and AMELS are actually on their second collaboration and things are looking great so far.

Amels 60 Yacht 7

The yacht boasts a spacious sundeck which can also take the role of a helipad. The foredeck can hold two 9 meter tenders. The interior for the very first vessel, which is under construction and will be ready to launch sometime in 2022, features an efficient and ergonomic layout.

The interior design comes with large open vistas to give a feeling of wider and brighter spaces. The decor is modern and blends together various textures and fabrics to create a different atmosphere depending on the space you’re in.

The AMELS 60 is powered by a hybrid system with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) filters which reduce the emissions from the generators. The yacht comes with a full electric mode for getting in and out of harbors or more strict areas. In terms of performance, the vessel can reach a maximum speed of 15.5 knots, with an eco cruising speed of 13 knots and a max range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Amels 60 Yacht 1

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

SeaXplorer 2
Conquer the World with the Impressive SeaXplorer 55
Pollux 1
Take over the Seas with Amels’ Sleek Pollux Concept
Amels 206 1
The Limited Edition Amels 206 is a Treat for our Eyes
Amels Plvs Vltra 1
Plvs Vltra – A new Superyacht Wonder from Amels

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.