Check Out The New Tushek TS 900 Apex Hybrid Hypercar

Slovenian automotive company Tushek recently announced a few more details of their upcoming hybrid hypercar, the incredible Tushek TS 900 Apex. A convertible hypercar like no other, this beast is powered by a 4.2 liter V8 engine and two electric motors, producing together a whooping total of 1,340 bhp and more than 1,600 Nm of torque.

The petrol engine is able to output 677 bhp, with 690 Nm of torque, while the electric motors will add another 644 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque. The transmission is a six speed sequential Holinger racing gearbox that should handle all this power pretty well. With a total weight of 1,410 kg, the new Tushek hypercar will be able to reach 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds and an impressive top speed of 380 km/h.

The lightweight platform comes with a chassis manufactured from a chrome-moly spaceframe with carbon fiber inserts and a centrally placed fuel tank, right next to the battery storage area. The body of the Tushek TS 900 Apex features pre-impregnated carbon fiber panels. Among other details, the car features a removable targa-style roof panel and scissor doors.

The Tushek TS 900 Apex is expected to appear for the first time in the spotlights at the Salon Privé at Blenheim Palace’s in September this year. There’s no word on pricing yet, but with 1,340 bhp under the hood, don’t expect it to be cheap.