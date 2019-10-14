This Spectacular 20th Century Villa is a Green Oasis over Lake Maggiore

Dating back to the first years of 1900, this charming 20th century villa proudly sits above Italy’s famed Lake Maggiore, hidden in a small park full of camellias, azaleas and flowering plants. It’s the perfect mix between privacy, comfort and relaxation, with wonderful views of the lake facing South West and mesmerizing details inside-out.

The property is located on the hills above the city of Verbania and if you’re willing to spend €8 million it might be your new dream home in Italy. The location itself is worth every single penny, but when you add the park, with beautiful walkways made of small pebbles, the roses climbing up on the terrace and the facade of the villa, and the amphorae or camellias on the path towards the pool and relaxation area you just know you’ve got a slice of paradise here.

The relaxation area has an outdoor kitchen with dining and services and an overhanging solarium from where you could enjoy the garden in all its breadth and magical views of the lake. Outside there’s also an outbuilding that has been converted into a farm-styled loft and a small guest house with two apartments that can host your staff year-round or other guests.

The original architectural details of the villa have been perfectly restored and maintained – from the colors to the chosen materials, this property still looks like a historic villa above Lake Maggiore even though it was updated several times. The bedrooms and bathrooms look timeless, while the fireplaces, wooden floors and the wonderful marble in the bathrooms give this villa a classic luxury look.

Spreading over 15,069 sq. ft, this spectacular residence has several cozy living areas, with access to a spacious terrace full of flowers that overlooks the lake. On the first floor there’s also a lovely dining room and a fully equipped kitchen, a studio and a double stairwell that leads to the upper floor where you’ll find two gorgeous master bedrooms, each of them with walk-in closets and private bathrooms, and two smaller double bedrooms with bathrooms.

In total there are 8 bedrooms and 8 full baths, with the other bedrooms found on the attic floor, where there’s also a service area with laundry and another large terrace that opens to the lake. The lower floor of the villa has direct access to the garden and porch and comes with a large kitchen with pantry and dining room, a studio, billiard room and a spa & wellness area.