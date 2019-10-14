Behold the New BMW M8 in the Gran Coupe and Grand Coupe Competition Flavors

With expectations so high, BMW finally revealed the newest addition to its formidable M range, the BMW M8 Gran Coupe and its more powerful brother, the M8 Gran Coupe Competition. The twin M8 cars will come in a limited run of no more than 400 units, launching on the market in April 2020.

The youngest BMW M model features some new elements like enlarged air intakes, with double kidney grille bars, a new rear apron, spoiler and also a redesigned diffuser completely made of carbon fiber. The roof comes as well in carbon fiber and the twin exhaust completes the ravishing look of this car in the traditional BMW way.

From a design point of view, the two cars are mostly identical. Under the hood, both models come with a 4.4 liter twin turbocharged V8 engine which outputs 600 hp and 750 Nm of torque for the Gran Coupe edition and 625 hp for the Competition version, making it a little faster than its brother.

Performance wise, the Competition is obviously a little bit more powerful than the standard Gran Coupe, hitting the 100 km/h mark in 3.2 seconds – 0.1 seconds faster than the standard, while the top speed is limited to 250 km/h in both cars, but that can easily change with the addition of the optional M Driver’s Package, which can further push the cars to 305 km/h.

The interior comes with a few upgrades as well, blending carbon fiber trim with superb splashes of red. There’s sport seats with Merino or full leather finishes, 3D quilting and integral head restraints. The steering wheel also comes covered in leather as you might expect from the M series.