Audemars Piguet Unveils the Millenary Frosted Gold Philosophique

Audemars Piguet’s newest ladies watch is a beautiful complication that adds a touch of elegance to a pretty simple design. Inspired by the original Philosophique wristwatch that was launched back in 1982, the new Millenary Frosted Gold Philosophique has only a single hand for the hours, and nothing else. But this hour hand is very special, because it has an elliptical rotation, following the oval shape of the case.

The original Philosophique had its roots in the single handed pocket watches that were very popular in the 18th century, when precise time wasn’t really a concern for most people. Initially launched as a men’s watch, the Philosophique was a pretty big hit, because everyone fancied the idea of having a small, one-handed wristwatch shaped just like a pocket watch.

The new Millenary Frosted Gold Philosophique takes this idea to the next level, with a striking case finish of granular “frosted gold” and mirror-polished surfaces. Available in white or pink gold, this superb ladies watch was inspired by Florentine jewelry, with its frosted surface shaped by hand with a sharp tool that creates this lovely look.

The dial has been finished with a stunning “hammer-like” surface, complementing the beautiful case decoration. But what’s even more interesting than the frosted gold look is the trajectory of the hour hand, that follows an elliptical path, tracing the oval shape of the case, instead of traveling in a circle like most watches out there.

This is possible because the hour hand on the Millenary moves on two axes: one at the base of the hand that actually sits on the outer edge of a rotating disc on the dial. Simplicity with a twist!

The Millenary Frosted Gold Philosophique is powered by a brand new cal. 3140, that’s basically an updated version of the watchmaker’s cal. 3120, featuring the additional gearing for the oval motion of the hour hand. There’s also a special engraving on the rotor with the Audemars and Piguet family crests, filled with lacquer to match the color of each version of this watch.

The new Audemars Piguet ladies watch will be available in 18k white gold and 18k pink gold, both of them priced at $29,500 and available only at the company’s boutiques.