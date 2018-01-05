This Majestic €30M Villa Will Make You Move to Rome

I’m not sure about you, but after seeing this incredible property I could not help but think about the Italian Job. I would rather stray away from the debate over which version is better, the classic one or the more recent version of this action-packed Hollywood production, and simply focus our attention on the magnificent villa before you.

Found on Via Calandrelli, in a very exclusive part of Rome, this mesmerizing home boasts 8 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, and many interesting and possibly seductive amenities, covering 1,950 square meters or about 20,990 square feet of luxurious living spaces.

This majestic 5 stories villa is located merely 15 minutes away from the heart of Rome – and that’s by foot. Featuring several terraces and a wonderful rooftop with a stunning view of the city and a cool jacuzzi, not to mention the gorgeous terraced gardens outside, this property is out looking for a new owner at €30M or about $36.1 million in US dollars.

I doubt it will have a tough time finding one. Inside, this gorgeous property has a superb hallway, with regal staircases connecting the floors, charming living areas, a beauty salon, studios, and more. They say ‘all roads lead to Rome’ and this magical villa might be just another reason to settle there once and for all.

[jamesedition]