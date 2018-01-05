Introducing The Frederique Constant Classics Carrée Automatic

The Art Deco movement is still inspiring us, many, many years later, with bespoke furniture, appliances, car interiors, and even watches showing off unique lines and design cues inspired by these good old days. The brand new Frederique Constant Classics Carrée Automatic is also heavily influenced by the 1920s, showing off a square shaped case, that was reduced size to make every lady’s day a bit better.

Available in two versions, one in a rose-gold-plated stainless steel case and the other one in a polished steel, the Classics Carrée Automatic watch features a 30.4 mm case, that’s even able to go underwater. Obviously, this wonderful piece was rather designed to impress people, alongside some bold and beautiful fashion choices, rather than joining you for a quick swimming session.

Both versions of the Frederique Constant Classics Carrée Automatic have the same elegant dial, with a stunning silver finish and a guilloché decoration, complemented by Roman numerals. Hiding beneath this stylish exterior is the Frederique Constant caliber FC-310, a self-winding movement that beats at 4Hz and benefits from a power reserve of 38 hours.

The sapphire display case back allows you to enjoy a quick glimpse of the functional magic. In the end, the rose-gold-plated version comes with a dark brown leather strap, while polished stainless steel fans will receive a simple black leather strap. Speaking of magic, this elegant timepiece will cost you about $1,595.