This McLaren 570S Spider Shows Off a new Shade of White

Muriwai, a small community on the west coast of New Zealand, is the place where the legendary Bruce McLaren won his first race. That’s why the brilliant team behind McLaren’s Special Operations division (MSO) has decided to honor the company’s founder and this unique location by unveiling a very special Muriwai White shade covering this McLaren 570S Spider.

MSO’s stunning choice features blue flecks, inspired by the whitewashed walls, deep blue doors, and shutters of the old McLaren homestead. It’s a breathtaking sight and we’re pretty sure every single one of us would love to take this incredible automotive jewel out for a drive on the coast.

Bruce McLaren’s daughter, Amanda McLaren, worked alongside MSO to develop this special color, and she even took the first 570S Spider finished in Muriwai White to her childhood home. It is worth mentioning that MSO will be offering Muriwai White as an option, available on any McLaren road car and I think it’s safe to assume that the former racing driver and McLaren founder would have loved it.

In the meantime, this 570S Spider should be the perfect example of how stunning this shade could look on your car. Do you want to buy a McLaren in the the near future? This option should be on your mind.