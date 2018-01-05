You Need The Liquid Sky To Sail The Seven Seas

Five years after the Orient Star superyacht has taken over the world with its unique lines, Turkish shipyard CMB Yachts has revealed yet another stunning project. This is the Liquid Sky, a 47-meter vessel showing off an entirely new look courtesy of the renowned luxury yacht designer Espen Oeino.

Aside from looking extremely stylish, everything from the engineering, structural design, and interior layout has been modified and updated for this particular project. The sun deck is probably the most interesting feature of this yacht, with in-laid LED mood lights creating an awe inspiring atmosphere after the sun sets. There’s even a jacuzzi on the aft area, with a waterfall feature, while the wet bar is the place to be.

LED lights have been fitted to almost every corner of the outdoor spaces and there’s also a backlit bar where the party could keep on going throughout the night. Furthermore, the lovely sky lounge and the impressive gym will prove to be the best places to spend some time, while this vessel sails towards their favorite destination.

The opulent interiors will gladly accommodate up to 10 passengers, while the lucky owners of this yacht will get to enjoy a lavish master suite, with a private study and mini lounge, complemented by an incredible decor. Please note that each of the remaining four cabins was finished in its own color theme.

In terms of power, Liquid Sky is equipped with twin 1,450-hp CAT C32 engines that enable it to reach speeds of up to 15 knots, with a comfortable cruising speed of 10 knots promising a 3,000 nm range.