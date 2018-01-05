Horned Dorset Primavera Awaits for you in Puerto Rico

Nestled on the ruggedly beautiful west coast of Puerto Rico, in an area known for its palm trees, surfing and whale watching, Horned Dorset Primavera is a gorgeous Spanish-style villa turned into a lovely boutique hotel. Overlooking the ocean, the pristine beach, and the Straits of Mona, this charming retreat is one of Puerto Rico’s most sophisticated hotels.

The Horned Dorset Primavera Hotel invites you within an elegant neo-colonial setting, with elegant suites complemented by lush gardens, wicker armchairs, hand-painted tiles, and lovely seaside terraces – some of them may even benefit from a private pool. That would surely make your stay here even more incredible; I’d love to jump in the pool right now.

Your room at Horned Dorset Primavera will feature four-poster beds enveloped in white veils and brass-footed tubs sitting on marble floors, while Persian rugs and many other goodies contribute to a warm and relaxing atmosphere. If you’d like a little bit of action, feel free to enjoy the nearby golf course, or a trip to the casinos; snorkerling, sea kayaking, and surfing are always on the table as well.

But you could always relax on that pristine beach in front of the hotel, while listening to the calm sounds of the waves. And if you work up an appetite, five-course meals and eight-course “tasting” dinners can be enjoyed at the on-site restaurant, inside an exquisite formal dining room. Your vacation to Puerto Rico could not have been any better, and this hotel will certainly not disappoint.