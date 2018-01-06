Let’s Enjoy the Casa Noble Selección del Fundador Volume II

Casa Noble’s latest addition to its extensive portfolio of first-class tequilas is called the Selección del Fundador Volume II and it’s a triple-distilled extra añejo Tequila, that’s been aging in Taransaud French white oak barrels, for eight years now. Made with 100% Blue Weber agave plants, originally planted in 1997, this exquisite drink promises to be a complex and very enjoyable experience.

You could say this delicious spirit took 20 years to make, and it now allows everyone to enjoy the attention to detail and dedication of the renowned tequila brand. Having the patience to create such a marvel is a reward in itself, although we’re pretty sure future customers will appreciate it even more.

The French white oak barrels impart a rich amber color, with a savory and silky mouthfeel. Meanwhile, chocolate, butter and vanilla give way to subtle notes of dried fruit, sweet flowers, and cinnamon, thus allowing 300 very lucky people worldwide to add a memorable experience to their journal and yet another touch of exclusivity to an otherwise luxurious lifestyle.

These are just simple words, trying to describe what some of you will be able to enjoy in the near future. It’s safe to assume that $1,499.00 is a small price to pay for such a treat. Wouldn’t you agree?