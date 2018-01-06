G-Power’s BMW X5 M Brings Some Extra Coolness Into Your Life

The current generation of the BMW X5 M is impressive, to say the least, but there are still some people out there who think it could be even better. That’s where the brilliant guys from G-Power come in. They took a ‘standard’ X5 M, packing a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8, with 575 hp and 750 Nm of torque, to the next level – actually, to the next levels, because there are three levels to mention.

Following a special chip-tune, the very same engine could develop 650 hp and 850 Nm of torque in Stage I, while a new set of downpipes will get it to 700 hp and 850 Nm for Stage II. A third stage tune will get this BMW X5 M to brag about an astonishing 750 hp and 980 Nm of torque, which should be more than enough for anyone daydreaming about more raw power.



Of course, this won’t come cheap. The full upgrade package will cost you exactly 18,335 EUR (or about $22,050), although we are still left in the dark regarding acceleration times and top speed. It should be a lot faster than the factory BMW X5 M, right?

On an aesthetic level, this X5 M also shows off a Typhoon wide body kit, which comes with fender flares, a new carbon venture hood, a new front facia with improved air intakes, a new rear spoiler and a new rear diffuser – all for 16,500 EUR ($19,850).

And if you want to drive a car that looks exactly like the one in these photos, you also need to buy the 23″ Hurricane RR alloys, priced at 8,361 EUR (another $10,500). What do you think about the BMW X5 M now?