This Gorgeous Mansion in Florida Looks Like it Comes From Wall Street Movies

Proudly sitting on a pristine waterfront property in Fort Lauderdale, this incredible Mediterranean-style estate is on the market for a whooping $13 million. Owned by the well known kidney specialist Neil Schneider and his wife, this lavish mansion boasts 12,523 square feet of luxurious living space and it even comes with a New York style limo in the garage.

But what’s even more interesting is that in this price you’ll also get a stunning Wall Street-inspired trading center, with 10 trading monitors, an LED stock ticker and two internet providers just in case one of them goes down. The home also has a superb library with a top notch cigar humidor and a 1,000+ bottle wine cellar.

The mesmerizing home before you was planned and built from scratch back in 1999 after Neil and his wife bought the terrain. It took three years for the estate to be finished and fully furnished and the result is simply breathtaking.

Among the numerous other features, there’s an infinity edge pool, a spacious covered loggia and an impressive outdoor kitchen complete with wood burning pizza oven for those nights when friends come over. The interior boasts six spacious bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, a professional grade kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances and even a Hollywood style movie theater.

The two story mansion also benefits from a wood-paneled elevator, in case you don’t want to climb any stairs after a busy day in the trading world. And for those of you who are a bit concerned about the extreme weather here, you should know that this house is built out of concrete, with hurricane proof doors and windows and backup generator for power outages.