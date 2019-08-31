Classic meets Modern in Beaulake’s Stunning Tahoe – 14 Boat

Inspired by the classic lines of the vintage lake runabouts of the past, the new Beaulake Tahoe – 14 is an eco friendly small electric boat that aims to reignite ‘la dolce vita’ as a brilliant update for the eco-conscious boater.

This stunning electric boat uses a Cruise 2.0 FP and the Torqeedo 24-3500 lithium smart battery as a propulsion system, which is good enough for silent cruising at 3.5 knots and even to reach a decent top speed of 6 knots.

The Tahoe comes in a lightweight molded fiberglass hull that reaches a length of 14′ and a weight of 400 lb. Its modern exterior design, made with a self-draining construction, comes in three lovely colorways: navy, cream and green. The deck is covered in inlaid mahogany, protected by a proprietary epoxy and polyurethane coating against longtime wear.

The Beaulake Tahoe – 14 is also bringing back the nostalgia of classic lake boats with luxury details like hand carved mahogany tiller and joystick, marine grade upholstered seats that seem to be extremely comfortable, and even a removable two-compartment cooler and a charcuterie board.

Everything inside is wonderfully wrapped within a superb and elegant mirror-like polished stainless steel. For even more extravagance, there’s the option of adding floor carpeting, cockpit and underside accent lighting, Bluetooth speakers and many other goodies.