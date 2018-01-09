This $38 Million Los Angeles Home is Beyond Stunning!

Have you ever thought about living high above the iconic Sunset Strip, right in the heart of Los Angeles? If you’ve always dreamed about that, Stanley House is the name to keep in mind, as this lavish 11,700-square-foot residence promises 270-degree vistas over the city below, and that’s not even the most exciting part of the package.

The mesmerizing five-bedroom, seven-bath home before you looks like a true entertainer’s paradise, custom built by XTEN Architecture and featuring stylish interiors, imagined by Lenny Kravitz and his design firm. It shows off a mid-century modern architecture, with open floor plans and asymmetrical lines, complemented by expansive walls of glass, and incredible attention to detail everywhere you look.

As such, the future owners of this masterpiece should expect modern furnishings, bespoke art and designer furniture, with the materials used throughout the home including travertine, basalt, Hawaiian lava rock, and exotic woods imported from Brazil. An art installation by RETNA completes the atmosphere, while outdoors you will find water features and verdant plants for that Zen-like mood we all crave so much.

There are also numerous entertaining spaces, including a modern bar and cinema. The ultra-modern kitchen and the elegant dining room are all set for that wonderful social event everyone will speak of, while a covered pavilion with couches, lounge chairs, and a fireplace will get guests and owners alike feeling like the royalty.

A sparkling swimming pool, a six-car garage, the best-in-class audio system, and a disco nightclub, are all included in the $38-million price tag. Did we mention those serene 270-degree views over Los Angeles?