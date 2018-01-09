Find Out More About Perini Navi’s Project E-volution

Called Project E-volution, the fascinating 138-foot sailing yacht before you was revealed at the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show by the brilliant people from Perini Navi, who were kind enough to release more details about this hybrid-propulsion project a few days ago. Reichel-Pugh was responsible for the naval architecture of this beauty, which includes a plumb bow, a lifting keel, and a carbon fiber rig.

Then, the designers from Perini Navi took over the exterior styling of this aluminum sailing yacht, while the interior designer remains unknown – at least for now. Up to ten passengers will get to experience blissful trips aboard this yacht, with plenty of lounge space and several dining options on board, plus five luxurious cabins – did we mention that one of the cabins is able to convert into a cinema?

On the outside, this superb vessel features a Japanese-inspired dining pit on the foredeck, that could be shaded with a folding awning and even covered for extra deck space. There’s also a glass windbreak, protecting the aft cockpit, while a folding transom door allows guests to get very close to the water.

In terms of power, the yacht’s diesel-electric drivetrain offers silent cruising, with a range of 3,200 nautical miles at a comfortable speed of 10 knots, thanks to an impressive fuel capacity of 20,000 litres. This sailing wonder aims to offer perfect balance and sea-keeping, mixed with a finely tuned and thoughtfully designed sail plan.