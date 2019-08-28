There’s a New Tank in Town: The Bad-Ass 2020 Rezvani Tank

California based boutique automaker Rezvani Motors has recently revealed a newer and better version of their good old post-apocalyptic looking Tank. The tough new 2020 Rezvani Tank just got itself a better and more powerful engine to help it get through anything in the bleak future of a post-apocalyptic world.

With a massive 6.2 liter supercharged V8 (from the Dodge Demon) under the hood, the new Rezvani Tank gets 1,000 horses and 870 lb-ft of torque to play with, making it the most powerful SUV on the market. Or at least that’s what Rezvani Motors wants us to believe.

The new Rezvani Tank doesn’t just look tough. It is down to its steel core. Four wheel drive comes on demand, and the rugged exterior can be fitted with even more ruggedness.

There’s optional ballistic armor like Kevlar plating, bulletproof glass, underside explosive protection and military-grade run flat tires. You can even get sci-fi features like electro-magnetic pulse protection and a self-healing fuel tank if you’d wish. For real.

Should we mention the impressive Fox Racing suspension, Dynatrac axel sets with ari lockers, the air compressor or the optional Fox Racing 3.0 Internal Bypass Shocks that help keep the Tank well grounded? Well, that’s also a small part of this beast’s incredible equipment package.

Inside the cockpit, unlike any military grade vehicles, the Rezvani Tank looks astonishingly posh. Custom seat styling and stitching, bespoke leather surfaces and suede headliner, plus a 7.9 inch high-tech infotainment screen with everything you’d wish for.

The price starts from a good $155,000 for the basic models. Should you wish the armored version, expect to splash out at least $295,000. When it comes to the power train, there are also lighter options, like the 285 hp 3.6 liter V6, 285 hp 3.0 liter diesel or the 500 hp 6.4 liter V8, but let’s face it, we’d all want that 1,000 hp version, right?