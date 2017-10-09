The Wonderful Niccolo Chengdu Will Take Your Breath Away

If you’d like to discover the capital of China’s beautiful Sichuan Province, Chengdu, there’s no place better to start from than the spectacular Niccolo Chengdu. Nestled right in the heart of the town’s International Finance Square, this high-end hotel welcomes guests within a contemporary, urban chic setting, with a unique approach to 21st century Chinese hospitality and a stunning atmosphere.

This lavish hotel has 230 spectacular rooms and suites to choose from, each of them featuring an elegant decor and offering mesmerizing views of the city thanks to floor to ceiling windows. Modern luxuries, complimentary use of an iPad and Wi-Fi and extravagant Lorrenzo amenities will make your days here unforgettable, but that’s not all this hotel to offer.

Niccolo Chengdu will also keep your taste buds happy and excited with the aid of two lovely restaurants, which offer a global take on Asian and Eastern cuisine. First, Niccolo Kitchen will impress you with incredible aromas in a fun and relaxed atmosphere, while the signature Chinese restaurant Yue Hin promises delicious traditional Cantonese, Sichuan and Huaiyang dishes.

If you want to relax and recharge your batteries, you should head over to the hotel’s 6th floor, where you can find a private world of wellness, with a gorgeous 20-meter pool, a dry sauna, and a fully equipped fitness center. I’m not sure where did you plan to travel next before reading this, but you should definitely cancel everything and pack for Chengdu.