The URWERK UR-100 is now Available with a Superb GunMetal Finish

Unconventional Swiss watchmaker URWERK recently unveiled a new version of its acclaimed UR-100 watch, this time featuring a gorgeous Gunmetal PVD finish. Limited to only 25 pieces, the URWERK UR-100 GunMetal comes with the brand’s signature satellite configuration of the wandering hours and minutes, that looks even more in focus with this stunning Gunmetal look.

The UR-100 is both a physical and conceptual representation of our position on the rotating Earth, fixing you on an exact, but fleeting time and longitude. After the minutes hand completes its 60-minute journey, it reappears on a small 20-minute scale of 555 kilometers. That’s the distance you could travel in 20 minutes if you’re standing on the equator of our planet, while the Earth rotates around its axis.

But there’s also another scale that tracks your journey through space, as the planet rotates around the sun, doing exactly 35,740 kilometers in 20 minutes. Time and distance are beautifully displayed on the sides of the dial, with the hour and minutes in vivid green, and the distance in bright white.

The URWERK UR-100 GunMetal also comes with satellite hours on beryllium-bronze Geneva crosses, an aluminium carousel and triple baseplates made from ARCAP alloy. Powering up this beauty is the Swiss automatic URWERK caliber 12.01, with 39 jewels, 28,800 vph and a decent power reserve of 48 hours.

This complex movement drives the carousel which carries the hours on three satellites that will travel in succession on the 60-minute scale to show your place in time and space. Each satellite is forged from anodized aluminium that’s sanded and shot-blasted, while the carousel is made of sanded brass that’s plated in ruthenium.

The structure on top of these satellites is also sanded and shot-blasted in aluminium, while the vivid green hours and minutes are painted in SuperLuminova. The URWERK UR-100 GunMetal will be available with either a titanium or stainless steel case, with pricing set at 48,000 Swiss Francs.