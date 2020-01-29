Bannenberg & Rowell’s Project Telex Explores the Freedom of Yachting

London-based luxury yacht design studio Bannenberg & Rowell have presented their newest superyacht design this week: a futuristic-looking 65-meter concept called Project Telex. Designed with four pillars in mind: adventure, active lifestyle, power and proportion, this yacht concept aims to maximize the freedom that yachting can bring.

In a world where privacy, space, time and adventure are those rare commodities we’re all looking for, freedom is actually the raw material and the best fuel of life. It’s perhaps the ultimate luxury, as the company’s creative director, Simon Rowell states very well.

Following those principles, Project Telex might be the perfect yacht for adventure-seeking yacht owners or groups, but it’s also a great vessel for a laid-back family cruise. The yacht’s open layout allows you to have numerous amenities in the lower deck stern area, including a gym, a beach club and spa, and it even offers enough space for submarine deployment.

The yacht’s main deck boasts a spacious saloon, with a cozy fireplace that serves as the focal point of the room and full-height panoramic windows, that seamlessly connect the interior spaces to the outdoor areas, where you could find a surprisingly big swimming pool. From the sides, the concept’s robust exterior design seems to be inspired by military forms, with a layered deck progression and vertical bow.

Project Telex will be able to accommodate up to 14 guests in seven staterooms and a crew of 14. The future owner of this vessel will enjoy a big master suite, with two private balconies, nestled right on the main deck. Here you’ll also find two other guest staterooms, while the other four are located on the lower deck.