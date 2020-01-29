Bang & Olufsen’s Artsy Contrast Collection is Here to Make your Day

Bang & Olufsen refines minimalism once again with the luxurious Contrast Collection, a limited range of their best speakers designed together with the acclaimed Danish studio Norm Architects. Focusing their attention on subtle and satisfying textures and surfaces, this collection explores different material combinations that create an expressive, confident and authentic look.

Bang & Olufsen and Norm Architects tried to find new ways of working with aluminium, turning its mirror-like finish into a soft and warm color palette thanks to light grey and anthracite color tones. The speakers now also feature brushed aluminium textures for a nice visual effect and added tactility, a texture that was achieved after countless experiments with different surface treatments.

The Contrast Collection also uses a new type of textile, an interesting mix of wool and viscose, that offers more tactility to the products and allows them to integrate beautifully into any home. This special fabric is sourced from Kvadrat’s durable Hallingdal Fabric, with added viscose to get more depth of color.

Bang & Olufsen’s Contrast Collection includes eight of the company’s most popular speakers and wireless headphones. Priced at $250, the ultra portable Beoplay A1 received a gorgeous brushed aluminium grill and mottled tactile base. The Beoplay A9 from this collection costs $3,250 and comes with an anodized dark metal frame and light fabric.

Meanwhile, the powerful Beosound Stage costs $1,900, the Beosound 1 is priced at $1,900, and the Beosound 2 will set you back $2,500. The most expensive speaker from this special range is the Beosound Edge, which costs $3,800, but you can always go for the cheaper Beosound Shape, that’s available in two versions – Grey Define & Dark at $275 and Wooden Tile at $700.

The company’s premium wireless ANC headphones, the Beoplay H9, also received the bespoke Contrast treatment, and will set you back $500. The Contrast Collection has been already released online, in Bang & Olufsen stores and select third-party retailers worldwide.