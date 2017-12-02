The Ultimate Skiing Retreat Awaits for you in Crystal Bay, Nevada

Located less than 10 minutes away from Nevada’s popular Diamond Peak Ski Resort, in a privileged position of Crystal Bay, this stunning contemporary home is just what any wealthy skier has been dreaming about. Four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, and many other goodies, cover 8,694 square feet of luxurious living areas that the new owners are expected to enjoy – they most likely will.

As the cold season approaches, everyone who loves winter sports plans to head out to mountains, and Nevada is one of the top destinations in the United States for some fun in the snow. This might be a once in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase your very own vacation home in this snowy paradise.

Lake Tahoe serves as the perfect backdrop for this stunning glass home, adding to its magical mountainous surroundings and the unique appeal of this property. The gorgeous waterfront home before you also benefits from steel beams that create an ultramodern aesthetic and floor to ceiling windows that invite everyone to savor the snowy scenery.

There is also a six-story glass staircase winding between the multiple floors and finishing off the crystal-clear theme inside this house.

Several fireplaces and entertainment areas are also part of the long list of amenities this property shows off, which might explain for the staggering $39.75 million price tag. If that sounds like a lot, it’s because it really is, but once the first snow comes, you will know it was totally worth it.