The Spectacular Zanzibar Amber Resort is Africa’s Future Wonder

Set to open its doors by 2020, the Zanzibar Amber Resort aims to be one of the world’s most luxurious retreats, an East African wonder spreading across 3,756 acres, with an underwater nightclub, an international school, water parks and superyacht facilities, plus many other goodies that would make this place a real-life paradise.

Designed to be more like a luxurious community, this breathtaking project will be developed by Pennyroyal Gibraltar Limited and it’s valued at an astonishing $1.6 billion. The Zanzibar Amber Resort will include not one, not two, but five high-end hotels, promising various levels of elegance and fun for guests of all ages.

Facilities include East Africa’s first championship Ernie Els-designed golf course, a deep water marina, a massive aqua park, an underwater restaurant and nightclub, a souk for shopping, an equestrian center, and a special yacht facility that just can’t be ignored.

But this is merely the tip of a very cool iceberg. You see, there is also talk about a private airport with a 9,842-foot runway, a medical facility, and even a private international school. I’m not sure if you were thinking about moving in, but now there are some encouragements.

Permanent residences will be available, yes, and 1,914 luxury villas and 3,440 luxury apartments will be on offer with price tags going upwards from $700K.

Ritz Carlton and Anantara confirmed they will be part of the community; speaking of which, the upcoming Ritz Carlton Zanzibar will be an all-suite and villa resort, with 90 lavish suites on offer and several villas boasting private pools. 2020 seems so far away…

[luxurylaunches]