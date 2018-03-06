The Ravishing McLaren Senna Goes Full Carbon

McLaren’s new hypercar, the breathtaking McLaren Senna, is ready to make its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show in these next couple of days, but that’s not the only surprise planned by the British automaker. The world’s biggest motor show is also the perfect place to showcase the customization options for this beast, and the team from McLaren Special Operations came up with a real stunner.

The McLaren Senna ‘Carbon Theme’ goes all out and full carbon, featuring a Naked Carbon Fibre bodywork combined with a Carbon Black Alcantara interior trim. This bespoke project is going to be one of the five themes produced by MSO for Geneva, with the other four set to be digitally displayed on the stand.

Solar Yellow and Laurel Green details will remind some of you about the legendary F1 champion Ayrton Senna, who inspired the creation of this outrageous vehicle. The ‘Carbon theme’ packs a body that’s made of 67 components, which require about 1,000 hours to produce, while the paint detailing takes another 250 hours.

Solar Yellow detailing has been applied to the sill exteriors, rear wing and front active aero blades, while Laurel Green finishes can be seen on the brake calipers. The interior also features green contrast stitching and a steering wheel with a yellow centre band. A Senna ‘S’ can be seen on the headrest, with the same detail etched into the satin finish on the end plates of the rear wing.

The new ultra-light MSO 7-Spoke Hybrid Carbon Fibre Wheels, with a center-lock and a forged aluminum and carbon fiber construction, are also part of this special package. The Carbon Theme will apparently add another £300,000 to the cool £750,000 retail price of the McLaren Senna. Do you want one?