The Outrageous W Amman, Jordan is Ready for its First Guests

W Hotels Worldwide has recently opened the extraordinary W Amman, the brand’s first property in Jordan. Offering 280 gorgeous rooms and suites, this lavish five-star hotel is ready to welcome guests in the heart of Abdali, Amman’s up and coming new downtown neighborhood, standing tall as a bold architectural statement and offering stunning views of the city’s seven hills.

W Amman features an incredible design inspired by the ambiance of the Middle East and the unique charm of Jordanian history, culture, and tradition, with a lovely modern twist. Marriott International joined forces with Eagle Hills Jordan for this stunning hotel, that’s set to be followed by three more impressive hotels, in Amman and Aqaba. But let’s get back to the all-new W Amman.

Each of the 236 rooms and 44 suites on offer here boast a high-end decor alongside with W signature beds and modern bathrooms. The hotel features a range of lavish suites including four WOW Suites and a 1,710-square-foot Extreme WOW Suite – the latter brags about panoramic views of Amman’s landscape, an in-room DJ deck, amplified entertainment system, and a private jacuzzi. That’s all I want right now!

The hotel’s Living Room is actually a beautifully designed clubhouse, featuring Bedouin weaving, cool flower pots, and locally designed pillows from the Jordan River Foundation; the entire space is complemented by modern art, just in case you thought it couldn’t get any better.

If you’re feeling hungry, the hotel’s Restaurant Mesh serves international cuisine with a Levantine touch, while Aura offers tasty drinks and delicious bar bites. The WET Deck is where guests might want to cool off and enjoy the party scene, while the superb AWAY Spa is ready to help them rest and relax in style and luxury. If you haven’t planned to go to Jordan yet, this might be a good reason..