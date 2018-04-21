Louis Vuitton Reminds Us Of The Spirit of Travel Once Again

Journeys to an unknown destination are exciting, at least in the beginning; but let’s not focus on what could go possibly wrong on your next trip. Instead, let’s allow Louis Vuitton to remind us of the joy and excitement involved with traveling all over the world, by focusing our attention on this season’s treats with the brand’s new Spirit of Travel 2018 campaign.

Louis Vuitton Spirit of Travel 2018 collection introduces new stylish elements to our lives, although the Silhouette ankle boot and the My LockMe bag seem really familiar. Special leather goods such as the Louis Vuitton Camera Bag and the iPhone Eye-Trunk keep us in touch with modern trends, while reminding everyone of a glorious past, with a few signature Louis Vuitton touches.

Our favorite launch from this collection is the funky $1,500 Bumbag, showing off a Monogram canvas and signed with a cool “Louis Vuitton Paris” leather patch. Who says you can’t look casual or chic while also enjoying an active lifestyle? On the other hand, the bold and colorful Tuileries is priced at $3,050, showing off Epi leather and impressing everyone with its elegance and functionality.

The two Toron handles and a detachable strap promise versatility; what more could you ask for? The elegant Capucines Wallet is also worth a look, boasting supple Taurillon leather with a leather-covered LV signature. It might look compact and stylish but it’s large enough to fit all your daily essentials. Are you ready to go out?