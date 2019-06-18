The New Ultima RS will be the Star of the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019

The famous British carmaker Ultima, producers of Le Mans-inspired kit cars and well known for their barely legal road supercars, has recently revealed the ravishing Ultima RS, their brand new supercar which will be highlighted at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

For this outstanding project, the guys at Ultima have taken their latest designs and updated them, using mostly carbon fiber elements. The roof scoop, the side and front splitters and the full width rear wing are all carbon fiber, tested in MIRA’s wind tunnel. Additional air channels on the roof, rear fenders and in the nose make for a dramatic improvement of the cooling.

The Ultima RS can be equipped with various motorization options, among which there’s the entire range of Chevrolet V8 LT engines, from the 480 bhp LT1, to the 650 bhp LT4 and even the 800 bhp supercharged LT5. With good tuning, the latter can reach a whooping 1,200 bhp.

Depending on the engine choice, Ultima RS’ performance will vary accordingly. With the 800 bhp option, the car could reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 2.3 seconds and a top speed of up to 250 mph. The entry level option would reach 62 mph in 3.3 seconds, which is laudable as well. The transmission is a six speed manual gearbox from Porsche.

The interior of the new Ultima RS comes with everything you could ever want, including air conditioning system, Alpine entertainment system, satnav, Bluetooth, rear view camera and parking sensors, heated windscreen, pneumatic seat lumbar supports and Alcantara leather for most of the cockpit trims.

The car will make its debut at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed, at the beginning of the next month.