The new Macallan Estate brings homage to Macallan’s heritage

The mass485-acre Easter Elchies estate, situated in the famed Speyside region of Scotland, is the place of birth for some of the most extraordinary single malts created by The Macallan since 1824. To celebrate its heritage, Macallan has unveiled The Macallan Estate, a special single malt whiskey, a unique and rare spirit distilled from home grown barley, a process which happens only once a year.

The special barley comes from Macallan distillery’s carefully tended barley fields on the banks of the River Spey, celebrated by the new Macallan Estate. Created by Sarah Burgess, the new whiskey features subtle hints of citrus balancing the usual Macallan sherried richness, resulting in a complex and exquisite single malt.

Such an extraordinary single malt like the Macallan Estate couldn’t have come in an ordinary package. The presentation is made in a superb gift pack with a hand cut slate panel that represents the Scottish landscape where the distillery is located. Contained inside are some aerial photographs of the admirable barley fields of the distillery and the nearby River Spey.

The Macallan Estate will sell in selected countries in Europe, the UK and on the American continent, with an exclusive ballot available online as well.