The 130 Viatorem Offers a Fresh Take on Explorer Yachts

Viatorem explorer yacht 1

Russian superyacht designer Max Zhivov has recently teamed up with Turkish naval architecture firm Otobot and the U4 yard to design a stunning explorer yacht that will be part of the shipyard’s new Neo Explorer series. Called 130 Viatorem, this sleek vessel comes with interiors that were also imagined in Russia, on the drawing boards of the Quadrum design studio.

Viatorem will have room for up to 10 passengers on board, with a large master suite for the lucky owners of this yacht, featuring a private portable balcony and four spacious guest cabins. The yacht will also have a wide detachable beach club aft that allows guests to relax in style, with a large swim platform that’s perfect to jump in the water.

Viatorem explorer yacht 2

The 130 Viatorem also features a spacious sundeck with a bar area up front and a circular spa pool in the back, complemented by wide sunbeds in between. Inside, the massive windows will allow so much natural light in and guests could enjoy the sheer beauty of sailing straight from their cabins.

The yacht was designed with a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure, but it could be also built with a complete sandwich composite superstructure. Its sleek and lightweight hull is very efficient, giving the vessel a big range with decreased fuel consumption and great seakeeping.

Viatorem will be powered by two diesel main engines, with stabilizer fins allowing it to cruise comfortably even on rough waters.

Viatorem explorer yacht 3

