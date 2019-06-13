The new Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 Revolutionize Mobile Communication

Through its brand new Noise Canceling Headphones 700, Bose aims to revolutionize mobile communication. These new headphones come with a new voice interface based on pioneering technologies, transforming public spaces into private ones, allowing for private talks with friends and family or virtual personal assistants.

The technology used for these headphones allows isolating a users voice from unwanted sound 360 degrees around, with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in and Siri for iOS easily available. Bose includes plenty of novelties into their brand new 700s, which will hit the shelves on June 30th for $399.

The Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 come with digital signal processing and an eight microphone system for one of the best headphones experience ever, with six of them for noise canceling and two aiding in the improvement of voice pickup. Speech is isolated through a beamform-array.

The result lets people in audio or video calls hear only you and not the other people or the things going on around you. Equally impressive is the fact that the Bose 700s offer a full-transparency mode as well, allowing you to flip a switch and hearing you, the others and everything around you like you’re not wearing headphones at all.

When it comes to listening music, the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 will create faithful reproduction of the music, with a clear, natural and balanced sound. The headset is crafted from premium components, feature up to 20 hours of playtime and come in Black or Sliver.