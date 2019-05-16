fbpx
The new Bvlgari B.zero1 celebrates the 20th Anniversary of this Bespoke Collection

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their iconic B.zero1 collection, Bvlgari decided to come up with yet another line to complete the collection. Dubbed as the Bvlgari B.zero1 20th Anniversary – we know, original – the new creations follow the fluid geometry of the Colosseum in Rome and the soul of Tubogas.

To showcase their new items, they’ve chosen ambassadors Bella Hadid and Kris Wu, photographed by Mario Sorrenti. First introduced back in 1999, the B.zero1 features the same recognizable design that stood out across the years. The newest addition to the collection made use of the Tubogas technique to recreate the flow of the Colosseum’s geometry.

The new design comes with a 5-band ring, with a white gold spiral adorned with sparkling pave diamonds. Paying tribute to the original creation, the ring comes in three versions, yellow gold, white gold and rose gold – the first of its kind.

The words “XX Anniversary” are engraved on the internal ferrule to mark the occasion. Other variations add an inner core of either white or black ceramic. Besides the ring and the pendant of each combination, there’s a rose gold bangle in black ceramic and precious pave diamonds which further makes the collection whole.

Bvlgari also collaborated with renowned architect Zaha Hadid in 2017 to launch the B.zero1 Design Legend, through a ring that celebrates the unique style of her architectural work by bearing her signature dynamic lines.

