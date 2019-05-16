Columbus Classic is a new 120 meter mega yacht from Columbus Yachts

After the success with their previous Columbus Classic 80 meter Dragon, the Italians from Columbus Yachts have come up with a new member for their impressive range of yachts. The Columbus Classic 120-meter, designed by Hydro Tec, features a nice combination of classic design elements and modern ideas to create something that reminds of the 19th century ocean liners but appeals even to today’s modern generations.

The yacht features full height windows with frame-less glass balustrades for a continuous view of the surroundings and will accommodate up to 20 guests in 10 main deck cabins. The owner’s suite is a little bit more special, a 260 square meter forward facing cabin situated on the deck above.

On the lower deck there are an aft beach club with unimpeded access to the sea, plus a spa, gym and a covered pool under a glass bottomed deck pool which feds a waterfall for the pool below. The sunbathing platforms fold-out when needed.

Forward of the beach club, there’s the tender garage and can host two 12 meter tenders, a limo and one runabout, a RIB for the crew and several modern water toys like jet skis and Seabobs. The same tender garage holds a diving room with air tanks, diving suits and all the needed gear.

On the main deck aft there’s an 11 meter long pool, plus a wet bar for those lazy days in the sun and a main deck salon for wonderful nights and events away on the seas. The upper deck has a lounge with cinema and an alfresco dining space and lounging area. The owner’s stateroom is on the upper deck as well, and features private office, massage and beauty rooms, dressing and en-suite bathroom.

On the technical side of things, the new Columbus Classic 120 meter will be powered by five MTU 16V 4000 M33F and two MTU 16V 2000 M41A generators capable of 10 MW. The yacht has an estimated top speed of 20 knots and a cruising speed of 16 knots, with a total range of 7,000 nautical miles.