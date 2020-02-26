The new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Might be the Most Beautiful Convertible Ever

Ladies and gentlemen, the moment we’ve all been waiting for has just arrived! Aston Martin has finally lifted the covers of its new Vantage Roadster, 2 years and 3 months after the official premiere of the latest Vantage model. Scheduled to make its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2020, the new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster looks incredibly beautiful from any angle you decide to admire it.

The car retains a classic folding soft top to make sure the driver sits in the perfect position to get a healthy dose of that V8 noise. The soft top is brand new though, featuring a lighter Z-fold roof mechanism that’s capable of being lowered in just 6.7 seconds or raised in 6.8 seconds at speeds of up to 50 km/h – this makes it the fastest full operating cycle of any automotive convertible system.

Hacking the roof of a sports car is never ideal, but Aston Martin definitely managed to make it more exciting than ever! The lighter soft top mechanism also means a reduced stack size, which in turn leads to a decent 200 litre boot space and just a 60 kg added weight when you compare with the Coupe.

Under the hood, Aston Martin still uses the powerful Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, which is able to produce 510 hp and 685 Nm of torque. The Vantage Roadster will sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 3.8 seconds and it could even reach a top speed of 306 km/h (190 mph).

Power goes exclusively to the rear wheels via an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox and an electronically-controlled limited slip differential. Apart from the innovative Z-fold mechanism, Aston Martin’s engineers also underwent “careful development of structural shear panels and chassis components” to make sure the rigidity of this convertible sports car remains intact.

With the launch of the Vantage Roadster, there are also a few new options that will be available for the Coupe as well: a new range of alloy wheels, available in different finishes, a special “vane” grille that celebrates the 70th anniversary of the Vantage nameplate, and a 7-speed manual gearbox with a mechanical LSD arrangement that’s available as an option for the Coupe only.

The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster will hit the streets in the second quarter of 2020, so if you’re planning a scenic drive on the French Riviera this summer, there’s no better car for that. The Roadster will start from €157,300 in Germany, £126,950 in the UK and $161,000 in the United States.