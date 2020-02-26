5 things to do on a Palm Beach yacht charter

With one of the most exclusive zip codes in America and 125 miles of scenic waters, it’s not hard to see why Palm Beach is a popular yachting destination for the jet set seeking a unique superyacht adventure.

On a Palm Beach yacht charter you can shop, surf, dive, take in the art scene, watch a polo match, or simply relax on board your luxury yacht. If you’re planning a yacht charter in Florida during the Palm Beach Boat Show, take note of these top five must-do’s.

1. Take in the Palm Beach cultural scene

A Palm Beach yacht charter offers more than modern boutiques and smart restaurants. Palm Beach is also home to historic landmarks such as the Flagler Museum, the famous estate of oil mogul Henry Flagler. This palatial residence features 75 rooms with guided tours and exhibits revolving around America’s Gilded Age.

2. Shop until you drop on Worth

While on a Florida yacht charter you’ll be able to stroll its many palm tree-lined mega malls and upmarket boutiques. Palm Beach’s Worth Avenue, known as the Rodeo Drive of Florida, was designed by architect Addison Mizner in his Mediterranean Revival style of red-tile, white stucco and hidden courtyards.

One of the ritziest shopping strips in America, you’ll pass all the major designers as you amble along the avenue in the Floridian sunshine.

3. Lunch at a legendary Palm Beach landmark

A Palm Beach yacht charter is not complete without a visit to Palm Beach’s iconic oceanfront landmark, The Breakers. Opened by Henry Flagler in 1896, this Italian Renaissance property covers 140 acres and features ornate painted ceilings, regal chandeliers and magnificent murals.

On Sundays, the spectacular Circle Room turns into a gastronomic display of pastries, made-to-order omelettes, caviar, carving stations and unlimited champagne. It must be seen to be believed!

4. Book in for some tee time

Florida yacht charter guests with a passion for golf have come to the right place! With two championship courses at The Breakers, one at the North Palm Beach Country Club and one at the West Palm beach Golf Course, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Or ask your Palm Beach yacht charter captain to arrange invitation-only access to the exclusive Seminole Golf Course in Juno Beach, right next to the ocean. Those on a winter yacht charter in Florida winter vacation will also be able to watch a match at the International Polo Club!

5. Live the good life on board your yacht charter

Aside from its ultra-chic scene of shopping and dining, one of Palm Beach’s greatest attractions is the exquisite mega-mansions lining its pristine shores. The best place to view them of course, is from the deck of your luxury yacht.

Relax in the Florida sunshine while your private chef grills up some grouper or mahi mahi on deck. Then enjoy an afternoon of watersports from tubing and wakeboarding to jet-skiing and paddle boarding. It’s your charter on your time.