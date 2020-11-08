The Most Expensive Home in West Palm Beach Can be Yours for $17.75 Million

If you’ve always wanted to move in West Palm Beach, this is one of the most unique properties ever built in that area. 6717 S Flagler was designed by developer Steve Bendat and the acclaimed architect David Lawrence, to induce a sense of carefree living, with incredibly spacious rooms, high-end amenities and spectacular views of the ocean.

Facing Billionaire’s Row, the unique property before you seems to be in a league of its own. And since it’s listed for sale at $17.75 million, it’s ready to become the most expensive home ever sold in West Palm Beach.

The 15,000 square foot property offers three levels of luxurious living areas, which include a “floating” glass staircase, an outdoor stainless-steel circular staircase, and an all-glass indoor elevator with backlit onyx surround.

With six spacious bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two powder rooms being part of the offering, this lavish home offers an overwhelming mix of luxury and comfort.

Speaking of which, the future owners might also get excited about the wonderful theater room, a dedicated gym, private guest house, a superb home office, and a four-car air-conditioned garage. What more could you ask for?

Well, did we mention that due to careful consideration of the building materials, this home is also soundproof?

A massive 70Kw generator was added to this house, just in case in case you might lose power, and it’s also worth mentioning that solar energy will also help you out.

Speaking of power, the high-end Savant control system will gladly manage virtually everything in this residence, alongside a Lutron Homeworks system and programmable metal Palladiom keypad switches.

The wired Lutron Sivoia QS shades will provide translucency and privacy and the list of high-tech features can probably go on, but it feels like we’re just teasing you at this point.

Vesta, a boutique luxury design firm from Los Angeles, known for working their magic on some of the most incredible homes in the United States, completed the spectacular interior design of this West Palm Beach home.

No detail has been overlooked here, including walnut and lacquer cabinetry, a backlit Illuminated stone wine cellar, and a gorgeous glass floating staircase. The spa seems like the proper finishing touch this one-of-a-kind property, don’t you think?