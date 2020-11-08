Follow Us

The 2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Goes All Out

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid 1

You may remember that Porsche introduced the facelifted Panamera this August, but it seems that the ‘standard’ version wasn’t enough for some people. That’s why the brilliant engineers from Porsche took this sports car to new extremes, and introduced two new Hybrid versions. 

What you’re looking at right now is the most powerful Panamera ever made, not to mention the second most powerful Porsche currently on the market – the 2021 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid 2

The S E-Hybrid comes with an impressive plug-in hybrid powertrain, featuring a powerful twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine that works alongside an electric motor and a 17.9 kWh battery pack. That translates into a mind boggling output of 689 hp (514 kW / 699 PS) and 642 lb-ft (or 870 Nm) of torque.

The performance figures are equally stunning: 0 to 60 mph (0 to 96 km/h) in three seconds, and a breathtaking top speed of 196 mph (315 km/h) – perfect for the Autobahn!

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid 6

But the 2021 Panamera 4 E-Hybrid also comes in non S guise, that’s supposedly more budget-friendly. This means a twin-turbo V6 engine, combined with an electric motor, an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and “merely” 455 hp (339 kW / 461 PS).

This version is a little bit slower, but still lightning fast. It will do 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 4.2 seconds and keep going until reaching 174 mph (280 km/h). That should be more than enough for most of us, right?

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid 9

Last but not least, let’s talk about the ‘standard’ 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S. This time, Porsche fans will receive a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 engine – good for about 443 hp (330 kW / 449 PS) and able to propel this sports car to an incredible top speed of 183 mph (295 km/h).

But I’m sure everyone will like to get the all new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid 12

