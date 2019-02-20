The M10-P ‘ASC 100 Edition’ is Leica’s Tribute to the World’s Oldest Association for Filmmakers

Leica has recently revealed a brand new camera, the M10-P ‘ASC 100 Edition’ as a celebration of 100 years from the founding of the American Society of Cinematographers.

The M10-P camera comes with a Leica Summicron-M 35 f/2 ASPH lens in the kit, offering a professional tool for cinematographers and filmmakers. Included as well are a Leica VISOFLEX electronic viewfinder and a Leica M-PL-Mount Adapter which allows the use of almost all PL mount cine lenses available on the market.

The Leica M10-P ‘ASC 100 Edition’ will be presented this month, at the same time with the 33rd prestigious awards presentation of the American Society of Cinematographers, the oldest association for filmmakers in the world.

The Cine looks available in the camera menu have been developed through Leica’s collaboration with some of the world’s biggest names in cinematography and ASC members.

Among those modes, there are the ‘ASC Cine Classic’ mode for a classic analogue 35 mm cine look film and the ‘ASC Contemporary’ mode which mimics the digital look of contemporary movies. Another feature of the camera is the possibility to activate the aspect ratios used in cinematography.

The camera can be accompanied by the Leica FOTOS App which helps with tasks such as location scouting, by instantaneously sharing the results with all the team members involved in the project, making things a lot easier.

The looks of the camera are superb with the black chrome surfaces and gold colored lens. The top plate comes with the ASC logo on it. For those ready to jump at the opportunity and buy this new Leica model, you’ll have to wait a little bit because the camera will hit the shelves of the stores only in the fall this year.