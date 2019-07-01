fbpx
The Luxury Collection Opens Reges Çeşme Resort & Spa on the Turkish Riviera

Reges a Luxury Collection ResortSpa Çeşme 3

Marriott’s Luxury Collection has recently announced their new resort on the Turkish Riviera, a new high-end hotel called Reges, that comes with a private beach, two restaurants, bar, a lovely garden and many other goodies. Proudly sitting in Çeşme’s Boyalık Bay and spread across two kilometers, the new Luxury Collection Resort & Spa is actually the third property of the brand opened in Turkey.

Reges Çeşme boasts 93 elegant guest rooms and 11 luxurious suites with floor to ceiling windows opening to stunning panoramic views of the Aegean Sea.

Drawing inspiration from the lush nature around, each guest room comes with gold-dipped leaves, peacock feathers and jacquard patters. The en-suite bathrooms have been crafted from locally sourced marble, and come with rainfall showers and signature Byredo products.

Reges a Luxury Collection ResortSpa Çeşme 1

For great dining, the resort includes a signature restaurant called Safran, which combines plenty of ingredients and techniques from all continents and a contemporary pan Asian restaurant, the Hemera, which offers the region’s best seafood. No matter what restaurant you pick, they both offer dishes created with regional produce.

The Spa Reges is another highlight of this new hotel, offering signature treatments inspired by regional rituals and well being knowledge. There are six treatment rooms complete with a traditional Turkish Hammam, sauna and steam room.

Among the other features and amenities, the resort boasts indoor and outdoor spaces, with two super swimming pools and a private beach, 24/7 fitness suite and Technogym equipment.

Reges a Luxury Collection ResortSpa Çeşme 4

