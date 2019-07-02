5 Amazing Motorboats You Can Buy For Under $50,000

Looking for a new vessel that will get you out on the water this summer? You don’t have to be super rich to own a boat right now and even though your dream yacht is probably a few millions away, motorboats are always a good idea as well. They’re a lot more affordable and easy to maintain, you could park them right in your garage, and they’re perfect for almost anything: fishing, swimming, boating, rafting and water skiing – you name it.

The array of motorboats you can buy right now is mind boggling, with numerous models available for any type of water activity. The good news is that most of them are pretty powerful as well and have amenities that could compete with a yacht, with a well equipped cockpit, comfortable seating and plenty of storage space for your gear and equipment.

Some motorboats even come with sun decks, swim platforms and bimini covers, but that’s just a small part of their appeal. If you’d like to buy a new vessel this summer we’ve made a list with 5 awesome motorboats that cost under $50,000.

Sea-Doo 180 Challenger – $23,400

Sea-Doo’s 180 Challenger is a powerful little boat that can easily take your breath away with its performance. This 255 horsepower motorboat can reach speeds of up to 46 mph and it’s highly maneuverable as well. This boat was simply made for enjoying the water, offering a stable and enjoyable ride, with slow speed control too.

The 180 Challenger has just enough room for your family or close friends, with a triple bench aft and swiveling helm seats. It also comes with a small swim platform that can be easily accessed from the transom walkway, a spacious bow lounge, modern gauges and even clips to attach a Bimini top.

Yamaha SX210 – $42,995

Yamaha is known for many things, but motorboats aren’t exactly their top sellers. The SX210 however will convince you to get a Yamaha boat as soon as possible. Featuring numerous amenities and two 110 horsepower engines, this 21-foot motorboat is the complete package – a wonderful combination of beauty, power and comfort.

The boat can reach 30 mph in just 7 seconds, with the cruising speed standing at 31.5 mph and its top speed going up to 40 mph, with easy handling too. When it comes to amenities, there are only a few motorboats that can compete with the SX210.

You’ll get comfy wrap around seating in the cockpit, a sporty captain’s chair with a flip up bolster, a 2-tiered swim platform with backrests, Hydro-Turf matting and many other goodies. The Yamaha SX210 is the ideal boat for almost anything: fishing, cruising and even enjoying a few high speed thrills.

Bayliner 195 BR – $31,888

Bayliner also makes attractive, well built motorboats that are really affordable. Their 195 BR might be everything you could need, whether you go trawling, swimming or if you love water sports. This 18 1/2 feet-boat packs a 220 horsepower engine and even though we don’t have any performance figures right now, you can probably guess it’s lightning fast.

The 195 BR is family friendly too, with plenty of amenities included. The boat is really spacious and comfortable, offering seating for up to 11 people, with ample storage for your fishing gear or watersports. Bayliner has several floor plans available for this vessel and multiple colors to choose from, with stainless steel elements, a Bimini canvas top, a bow well and cockpit cover available as options as well. .

Alumacraft Shadow Comp 205 – $42,070

Alumacraft is all about family and friends, fishing buddies and everyone who enjoys the peace and exhilaration of spending at least a few hours on the water. They have all kinds of boats, but their Shadow series is easily our favorite: big, brash and bold. 8-feet wide and nearly 21-feet long, the Competitor 205 packs a sizable punch too: 150 to 250 horsepower, depending on the version you go for.

Alumacrafted to exceed expectations, this boat features tons of storage space for whatever gear you’re packing, top-of-the-line livewell technology, adjustable seating for up to 8 people (with a max capacity of 2,450 lbs) and more. The Competitor 205 ruses to compromise – it’s a motorboat made for the doers.

Blue Wave 2000 Pure Bay – $39,962

Part of Blue Wave’s award-winning series of high performance sports fishing models, the 2000 Pure Bay is a sleek 9 foot 7 inch boat that comfortably sits up to 7 people, with a weight capacity of 1,625 pounds. This boat is powered by a 150 horsepower engine and the best thing is that it has good shallow water ability and it provides a smooth ride in any waters, coastal or island.

The Pure Bay is pretty spacious as well, featuring a fold down fishing chair and 2 molded flip seats, plus plenty of storage space for your gear. The boat also comes with a large rear casting deck and it features a pretty wide walk area, with fold down grab rails. Blue Wave even added LED underwater lighting to this vessel and you could get an optional T-Top and customize the interior as you wish.