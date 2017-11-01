The Hasselblad X1D Field Kit Will Get You Ready For Adventure

The iconic Swedish camera brand Hasselblad is thinking about everyone’s needs right now, and adventurous people will find a new friend in the recently introduced Hselblad X1D Field Kit. Following in the footsteps of the X1D-50c, a medium-format camera with a take-it-anywhere compact form factor, this complete solution was specially designed to allow cameras a comfortable life in a more rugged setting.

Set to cost a cool $17,495, the Field Kit comes with all the equipment needed to shoot in a wide variety of conditions. The all-in-one camera package is built around the impressive X1D, packing a 50-megapixel CMOS sensor and bragging about an extended ISO range of up to 25,600, and it also comes with three XCD lenses designed with a compact form factor to match the X1D.

But this stunning solution also comes bearing a gift, an extra battery that will keep you from having to stop shooting for a recharge, while a cleaning kit will keep everything in working order when you’re on the move. The entire package can be stowed in a rugged Pelican carrying case, with a custom-cut foam insert allowing you to access the camera easily for a quick shot.

Now, I think most of you have already realized that the X1D Field Kit is a professional’s tool, hence the price tag; however, if you’re really passionate about taking pictures in the heart of nature, you are more than welcomed to go for it. We’re sure it won’t disappoint.

