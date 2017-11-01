You Might Like Master Blender’s Selection N°2 “Silas” Backpacks

The world’s leading cognac house, Hennessy, has recently unveiled Master Blender’s Selection N°2, the last sensory experience from its former Master Blender, Yann Fillioux.

His impeccable knowledge of the Hennessy Eaux-de-vie reserve is also being celebrated by a unique collaboration with leather craft brand Will Leather Goods, which resulted in this limited run of bespoke Master Blender’s Selection N°2 “Silas” Backpacks.

Embossed with the Master Blender’s Selection N°2, the handmade bag comes in a rich Cognac leather, inspired by the blend’s dark amber hue and it will be available online starting this month.

Master Blender’s Selection N°2 is a unique blend based purely on imagination and innovation, that follows its own rules, traveling an individual timeline from vineyard to bottle. Composed of Eaux-de-vie reserves that are at least 10 years old, each bottle is aged for 18 months in young coarse-grained French oak barrels and then in old barrels.

This process gives it a distinct hue and aromatic tones defined by roundness with a hint of boldness. Showing off unparalleled levels of craftsmanship and quality, the results of this collaboration are wrapped in a wonderful package that aims to meet all tastes.