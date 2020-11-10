The Geoffrey Parker Alligator Monopoly Set Takes Over The World

Considering this unique period in world history, with millions and millions of people staying home for months and the virus lurking around the corner, game nights have never been more popular. They are all good and fun, but there comes a moment in your life when you feel like taking it to the next level – possibly, supreme.

So, if you have some money just lying around – say, around $930,000 – there is an ultra-opulent option available to you. And, no – as tempted as some of you may be, there is no cheating allowed; not even this time.

Possibly the world’s most luxurious monopoly set ever made comes from Geoffrey Parker – an outrageous monopoly set that bears the beautiful skins of alligators from the United States. Sure, the Dauphin leather is not to be ignored either; I am wondering though, who had that incredible task?

Straying away from that image, Flipper in pain and all that, and focusing on this truly spectacular game of monopoly.

The game to end all games, this was definitely not a monopoly set designed for your normal night at home. This is the most exclusive set of monopoly you will ever see and talk about – I say talk because owning it will be quite the trick.

Handmade, hand-bound in the finest Alligator skins, and hand-embossed with either gold or silver foil, this is one monopoly game no one will ever forget.

I didn’t want to talk about alligators anymore, but this extravagant Monopoly set will be also delivered inside an Alligator bank box, while leather-bound dice cups and precision dices complete this exquisite set.

I think it’s safe to assume that, come Christmas, Santa will have a tough job satisfying your demands. Are you feeling lucky?

[Geoffrey Parker]