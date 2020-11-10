The Extraordinary ICE KITE Project Will Make You Say “Wow”

Are you ready to set sail? I know I am, and there’s a new cool superyacht concept out there that’s ready to show up in your dreams tonight. The brilliant teams from Red Yacht Design and Dykstra Naval Architects have joined forces for this awe-inspiring project, called ICE KITE.

Designed for a lucky German client, ICE KITE looks like the perfect explorer vessel, featuring a kite propulsion system (hence the name) and packing a matching support vessel – the KITE GHOST. This thing is to die for and packs numerous luxurious features as well.

Currently under construction, the Red Yacht Design & Dykstra Naval Architects vessel is set to make its inaugural voyage from an unnamed Dutch shipyard in the near future.

ICE KITE is 64 meters long and it aims to become the longest yacht under a gross tonnage of 500 GT. We did mention the kite propulsion system, didn’t we?

Well, aside from that, this stunning vessel also features an unforgettable exterior look, with a reverse bow, a large open foredeck, a touch-and-go helipad, and plenty of glass elements all around.

ICE KITE was meant to excite, but also keeps in line with current environmental construction techniques. As such, the Hamburg-based company SkySails has helped reduce the use of the engines, with their team responsible for the yacht’s optimized hull.

The project has been envisioned with a daggerboard, meant to improve the use of the kite in close wind angles.

On the main deck, this yacht features a spectacular glass-surrounded kite lounge that delivers a serene 180-degree view and will easily transform into a gorgeous indoor dining area.

Offering direct access to the spa area, the owner’s full-beam suite sits on the lower deck and includes his & her dressing, bathrooms, a private lounge, not to mention the owner’s office.

Let’s not forget about the ICE GHOST support vessel. Standing at 26-meters long, ICE GHOST could have room for an Icon A5 Airplane, submarine, a 12m custom RIB, and will gladly offer you thrills worthy of around, let’s say 60 knots.

Feel free to store any other water toys below the main deck, if you ever get the chance. Is anyone else in the mood to sail?