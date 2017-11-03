The Ferrari FXX-K Evo is Wilder than Your Wildest Dreams

If you ever had the chance to see a LaFerrari up close you probably thought that it can’t get any better than this, but the Italian supercar maker has just unleashed a new performance-oriented masterpiece, that’s ready to take your breath away in more ways than one.

The ravishing Ferrari FXX-K Evo has been unveiled last weekend at the Finali Mondiali event in Mugello, representing the very best of what Ferrari’s engineers are capable of.

This amazing track-only beast aims to break all rules and boundaries, on and off the track, with the most notable improvement over the original FXX-K being an increase in downforce by 23 percent and a jaw dropping 75 percent over the LaFerrari. It now generates over 1,800 pounds of aerodynamic grip at top speeds, which is just as much as the GT racing models.

Those figures may not impress everyone, although the gallery below will surely do so. The Maranello team fitted this mind blowing Ferrari with a new fixed rear wing, a vertical tail fin, along with new vortex generators on the engine cover and the underbody. The front and rear bumpers have been redesigned as well, to control airflow better, and the suspension was also modified to handle that extra downforce.

On the inside, the lucky owners of this beast will find an F1-inspired steering wheel and digital monitors designed to display the rear view, hybrid assist, and telemetry. Ferrari’s most elite clientele may go for the complete package or as an upgrade to their existing FXX-K. As long as you drive this beast whenever you feel like it, everything else doesn’t matter.