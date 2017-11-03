Greek Gods Would have Loved The Poseidonion Grand Hotel

Originally launched back in 1914, the fascinating Poseidonion Grand Hotel is a vision in white next to the beautiful waters of the Aegean Sea, in Dapia Port, Spetses, Greece. Sun-bleached and filled with history, this small Greek island might just be the ideal place on Earth to relax for a few days, and this magical hotel is definitely a must see.

The hotel’s Belle Époque styling beautifully adorns both the original building and the newly added wing, complemented by crisp white, deep wood, and intricate tiles. Poseidonion offers just 55 elegant rooms and suites, but they’re all equally amazing, featuring hardwood floors, flat-screen satellite TVs, stocked minibars, and many other exquisite details.

Some rooms have lovely balconies with sea or garden views, while the suites add separate living rooms and one of them even has its own private pool.

But there’s more to the Poseidonion Grand Hotel than meets the eye, and the Library Bar is just another reason why you might fall in love with this boutique hotel. Serving tasty cocktails in a unique ambiance, this bar is joined by Aneton on the Verandah, a gorgeous restaurant that will make your day with Greek delights, while Freud Oriental serves fusion Japanese cuisine.

Guests are also encouraged to spend their day under the sun in nearby secluded coves or simply chill out at the hotel’s lovely pool. Once the sun sets, the expertly curated spa will make you forget about everything else – after all, they’ve had 90 years of practicing in that area. Greece was already a wonderful destination, and this hotel only adds to the long list of reasons to go there in the near future.