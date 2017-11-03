Sennheiser’s HD 660 S Headphones Show Off Some New Tricks

The brilliant designers from Sennheiser are always trying to come up with the next best thing in terms of portable audio gear, and a few days ago the German audio brand has just released a new impressive product. The Sennheiser HD 660 S headphones were inspired by the brand’s famed HD 650s, which served as its flagship full-sized earphones for a long time, but of course, these new headphones are even better.

With a cool, open-backed look and dynamic transducers, featuring a new design that displays a stainless-steel fabric on the diaphragm, these headphones will excite your ears with greater audio precision. We don’t really need a reason for excitement, we just want to enjoy every second of it, right?

Furthermore, the HD 660 S unit impedance has been reduced from 300 Ohms to 150 Ohms, thus allowing them to be powered by a wider variety of devices that include smartphones and portable music players. You will, however, require the proper cables to get the most out of this high-quality hi-fi gear.

Before it becomes a reality, you should also know that these new headphones are currently available in an anthracite and matte black color scheme with a $500 price tag – let’s just hope they are ready for winter as well, as the cold season will not prevent us from enjoying our favorite tracks.