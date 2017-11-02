Wallycento’s Tango Sailing Yacht Dances its Way Into Your Heart

Following in the footsteps of sister sailing yachts Open Season, Magic Carpet 3 and Galateia, Tango is Wally Yachts’ latest project, a new magnificent vessel that aims to raise the bar once again in the world of speedy and stylish sailing yachts.

The Monegasque shipyard worked closely with three other big names for this project, with Mills Design taking care of the naval architecture, the famous Italian design studio Pininfarina imagining the interiors, and yacht builders Persico Marine adding their expertise to the entire picture, thus resulting the superb cuiser-racer in front of you.

Their goal was to build the ultimate sailing yacht, that would combine performance with style, and after receiving the owner’s initial briefing, Wally Yachts knew exactly this was the right team to bring their client’s dream to life.

The renowned Italian design house Pininfarina was in charge of the vessel’s interiors, where Tango’s aggressive soul was complemented by comfort and elegance, matching the owner’s lifestyle at the end of a race. A wide suspending staircase leads down the companionway into the main saloon, and there’s an obvious automotive vibe to the sporty seat arrangement and guest areas throughout the yacht.

Carbon fiber, wood, and leather were beautifully mixed together to create an enjoyable living environment; innovative solutions of the interior decoration delivered both function and aesthetics, with the ultra-light, performance-oriented sailing yacht being equally suitable for winning a race or throwing a party.