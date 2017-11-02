Check out the new Ateliers deMonaco Tourbillon Oculus 1297

Most of us don’t really enjoy the passage of time and its effects on our bodies, minds, and souls. But there are things in this world that could make the journey through life more bearable, and possibly enjoyable, like counting every second that passes us by with the mesmerizing Ateliers deMonaco Tourbillon Oculus 1297 watch.

Showing off an elegant 44 mm case, in black DLC titanium with an ultralight titanium core, that’s brushed, polished and assembled by hand, this timpiece is quite a rare commodity. Part of a very limited series, this new Ateliers deMonaco watch features double AR-coated sapphire crystals and brags about the ability to handle 30-meter deep waters.

The Swiss automatic Ateliers deMonaco in-house caliber dMc-980 keeps everything in motion, with 29 jewels, 28,800 vph and a decent power reserve of 42 hours. Part of the special appeal of this watch is also a multi-layer, de-centered dial in 18kt rose or white gold, with Roman numerals, while the eye catching tourbillion below is obviously another reason why we totally love this timepiece.

At the end of the day, a black hand-stitched alligator leather strap, with a titanium folding clasp, finishes everything off and we do have to admit that we like every single inch of this watch. We did mention that it’s a rare treat and, as such, we must inform you that each of the aforementioned versions will adorn precisely 88 wrists. Will you be one of the lucky 88?