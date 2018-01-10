Check Out the Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Al Sahel Villa Resort

The ultra-modern glass towers of Dubai and Abu Dhabi are not for everyone, as those of us researching a trip to these wonderful cities have painfully found out.

But this discussion is not about money, it’s about taste, and the wonderful Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Al Sahel Villa Resort offers a completely different experience in the Emirates, allowing its guests to enjoy the stunning natural beauty of an Arabian Wildlife Park, on a secluded island.

The Sir Bani Yas Island is inhabited by more than 10,000 free-roaming animals, sharing space with this eco-friendly luxury resort that’s beautifully integrated into its rugged surrounds. Modern design flourishes and amenities like a spa and a fully equipped gym complement 30 charming villas where you might want to move forever.

The picture-perfect surrounds of your new island home will simply seduce anyone with an appreciation for Mother Nature’s creations. But the fully-featured Anantara spa will make your stay here even more incredible, while the tennis courts, stables and horses, and even a Water Sports Center will make sure none of your desires or dreams will be ignored on location.

If you’re feeling hungry, there are numerous fine dining outlets in the vicinity of the Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Al Sahel Villa Resort. And since we’re talking about a luxury resort on a secluded island in the UAE, complimentary transport from the hotel is a given.