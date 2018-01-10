Focal Clear Headphones Look as Awesome as They Sound

Since the early 1980s, Focal-JMLab has been designing and selling high-fidelity audio systems, including loudspeakers, speaker drivers for cars, headphones and professional monitoring loudspeakers. Speaking of headphones, these days the renowned French audio company has released a new set of mid-range headphones, called Focal Clear, that would make any audiophile very happy.

Compared to other similar products on the market, these headphones are an incredible piece of technology, promising significant material value and outsized performance. The Focal Clear are over-ear, open-back headphones designed for serious listening and featuring custom aluminum-and-magnesium-alloy dynamic drivers.

There are many more technical details to focus on, but I guess everything will become clear once you’ll listen your favorite tunes on these headphones. Do you have any particular track in mind?

The superior build quality of these headphones is pretty obvious from these photos. Showing off a contemporary design, complemented by wire mesh, surrounding a brushed metal circle emblazoned with Focal’s logo, and headband pads made from memory foam, these cool headphones have a sturdy metal construction that should last for as long as possible.

The package also comprises ample accessories, such as a gray fabric case, hardened for protection, as well as 3 different cables, including a standard 1/4-inch jack, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a balanced headphone jack. Focal really knows how to build quality headphones, and their latest product will surely make audiophiles smile for hours on end. Will you be one of those people?